Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GTT Communications.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GTT Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in GTT Communications by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GTT Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in GTT Communications by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.17. 28,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

