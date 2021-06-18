Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th.
On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GTT Communications.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.
GTT traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.17. 28,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.
About GTT Communications
GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.
