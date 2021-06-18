Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

HOLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

HOLI stock remained flat at $$14.95 during midday trading on Friday. 524,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

