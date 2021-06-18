Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post $1.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.37. Illumina reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina stock opened at $455.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 106.39 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.41.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,374,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

