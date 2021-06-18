Zacks: Analysts Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 291,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 147,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

