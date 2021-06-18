Zacks: Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.05). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

IRDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $39.96. 47,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.82 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

