Zacks: Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,078,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMAT remained flat at $$61.15 during trading hours on Friday. 655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,351. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $61.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

