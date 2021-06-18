Zacks: Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of MWA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,690. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

