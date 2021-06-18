Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.49 Million

Analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report $65.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.38 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $52.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $260.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $260.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $274.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

HCKT stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $528.82 million, a PE ratio of 97.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

