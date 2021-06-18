Zacks: Analysts Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.83 Million

Equities analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce sales of $311.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $306.90 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $298.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,091,439.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $627,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.70. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $99.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

