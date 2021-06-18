Zacks: Analysts Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $8.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,530,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $160.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.94. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

