Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.49. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 825%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ CMTL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. 37,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.