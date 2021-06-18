Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.70.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Construction Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Construction Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.