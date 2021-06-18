Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post $107.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.18 million to $110.90 million. Harmonic posted sales of $73.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $465.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $456.70 million to $479.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $520.59 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $545.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $797.58 million, a PE ratio of -52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

