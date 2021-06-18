Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,066. NetApp has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

