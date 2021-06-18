Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Announce $5.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.03. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $6.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $24.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.30 to $24.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $28.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $368.70 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.