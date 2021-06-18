Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.72 Million

Equities analysts expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to post sales of $174.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.45 million and the highest is $175.00 million. NV5 Global posted sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year sales of $695.10 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $736.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,521 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.82. 150,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,170. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.24. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

