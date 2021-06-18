Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Repay reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of RPAY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 29,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,039. Repay has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,421 shares of company stock worth $915,039 over the last ninety days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

