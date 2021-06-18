Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $374.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to announce sales of $374.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $414.50 million. Sunrun reported sales of $181.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $300,910.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,147 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.40. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

