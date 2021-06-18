Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $4.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.82. Biogen reported earnings per share of $10.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $18.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.02 to $21.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $20.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.31 to $27.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.03.

BIIB stock opened at $383.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.91. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

