Zacks: Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.15). Groupon posted earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRPN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Groupon stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.88. Groupon has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $88,882,000 after acquiring an additional 110,913 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,706 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $70,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 555,403 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after buying an additional 87,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP increased its holdings in Groupon by 69.2% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

