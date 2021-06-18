Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post $294.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.58 million and the highest is $312.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $196.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

NYSE:NEX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. 71,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

