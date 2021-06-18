Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.01. Twin Disc reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

TWIN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,748. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $174.95 million, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at about $3,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

