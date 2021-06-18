Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to announce $72.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.77 million to $74.67 million. Wingstop posted sales of $66.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $289.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.41 million to $296.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $334.50 million, with estimates ranging from $320.43 million to $347.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.06.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $146.10 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 152.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its position in Wingstop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wingstop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

