Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to Hold

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. 561,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,052. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

