Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Hold

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Luther Burbank stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $629.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 127,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

