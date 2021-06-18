Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

