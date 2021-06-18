Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lonza Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

LZAGY opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Lonza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

