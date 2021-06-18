Zacks Investment Research Lowers nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVT. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,059,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,706,000 after buying an additional 472,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,041,000 after acquiring an additional 151,588 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,720,000 after acquiring an additional 473,687 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,734,000 after acquiring an additional 413,857 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.