Zacks Investment Research Lowers TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Sell

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of TCRR opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after buying an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after buying an additional 463,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.