Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu Sells 10,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,865,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.40, for a total value of $1,594,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $1,629,100.00.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.09. The stock had a trading volume of 526,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,014. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $71.79 and a one year high of $193.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zai Lab by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zai Lab by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zai Lab by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zai Lab by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

