Zcoin Market Cap Tops $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,570.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,215.88 or 0.06229526 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.11 or 0.01571824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.00436807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00147416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.52 or 0.00743640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.47 or 0.00437081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00372164 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

