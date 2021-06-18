Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Tops $0.0038

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a market cap of $2.83 million and $29,198.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00138059 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00177758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.73 or 0.00877636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,847.62 or 1.00129448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,020,254,163 coins and its circulating supply is 752,719,749 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

