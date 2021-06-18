Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the May 13th total of 365,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zedge by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 256,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zedge by 168.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 158,596 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zedge by 310.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 82,553 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Zedge during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zedge during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Zedge stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.32 million, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24. Zedge has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 33.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

