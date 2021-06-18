Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $153.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,272. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.23. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

