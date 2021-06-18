Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 1,021 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 103.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $466.44. 13,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,763. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.77 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.59. The stock has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

