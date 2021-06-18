Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 120 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.63. 655,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,693,994. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $136.29 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.