Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 511,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $80,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $186.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

