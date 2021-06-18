Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 779,915 shares.The stock last traded at $18.63 and had previously closed at $17.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $992.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $4,899,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Zogenix by 79.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $7,329,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zogenix by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 46,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $305,000.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

