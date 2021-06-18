Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,400,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 69,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Zomedica stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 198,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,245,258. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15. Zomedica has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $2,586,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $67,665.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,665.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,076,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth $177,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

