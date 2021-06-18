Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 7,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total value of $2,774,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,943 shares in the company, valued at $70,594,344.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total value of $2,312,464.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total value of $2,490,950.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $372.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 128.60, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. UBS Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

