ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sells 400,000 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $18,016,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,016,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,013.65.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion and a PE ratio of -1,264.68. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

