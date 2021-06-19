$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.

CDEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 878,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $6.92.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

