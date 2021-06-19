-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in OrganiGram by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in OrganiGram by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 200,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 47,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in OrganiGram by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $867.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

