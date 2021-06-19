-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TGS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. 51,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,548. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $778.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

