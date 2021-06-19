-$0.10 EPS Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). EverQuote also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of EVER traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.97. 199,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $967.30 million, a PE ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,251 shares of company stock worth $546,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 46,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

