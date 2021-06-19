$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price target on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

TAC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. 754,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,609. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after buying an additional 1,894,218 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 3.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 145,990 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TransAlta by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

