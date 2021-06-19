-$0.34 EPS Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 11,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,274. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.75. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.29.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

