$0.51 EPS Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEN. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.38. 2,683,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,630. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $75.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $2,824,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $18,086,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Denbury by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

