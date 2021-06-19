$0.51 EPS Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. FMR LLC raised its position in Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

