-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.52). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 21,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $361,988.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,988.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $781.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.55.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

